World Hockey Championship in Bishkek: Police put on alert

In connection with preparation and holding of the World Hockey Championship in Bishkek, security measures will be strengthened. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

From February 26, the police carry out activities for prevention of crimes and offenses by persons registered with the police departments; crimes in the field of family relations and offenses in public places in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

«Special services carefully study the social, political situation and the operational environment, and measures are being taken to prevent offences and crimes. The relevant services were instructed to inspect and protect the venues of sporting events and to tighten control over the behavior of persons registered with the police departments. Additionally, measures are being taken to ensure public order in places of mass events, and important facilities will also be taken under special protection,» the Interior Ministry said.

The police ask to be vigilant (in case of detection of suspicious objects, to inform the squad of policemen in a timely manner), as well as to take security measures and preventive measures with understanding. Control posts from among the most trained police officers will be set up.

Recall, the first World Hockey Championship of the Division IV will take place in Bishkek from March 3 to March 5.