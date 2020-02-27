Bishkek City Hall announces tender for purchase of 100 buses

Bishkek Passenger Motor Transport Enterprise of the City Hall of the capital has announced a tender for the purchase of 100 buses. The state procurement portal says.

The enterprise plans to spend 650 million soms on these purposes.

The cost should include spare parts, equipment for repair and maintenance at the rate of at least 2 percent of the cost of one bus, as well as all costs associated with delivery, including transportation.

The supplier will have to provide a warranty period for buses — at least two years, or 200,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.

The City Hall of Bishkek also plans to acquire 350 electric buses.