17:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Government of Kyrgyzstan is urged to save women in Syria

Parents of citizens of Kyrgyzstan staying in refugee camps in Syria ask the authorities to save them and their children. They announced it at a press conference today.

Parents of 137 people ask the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov during the Year of Child Protection to follow the example of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan and take the Kyrgyz out of Syria.

Related news
People, including Kyrgyzstanis, starving in Al-Hol refugee camp in Syria
«My two daughters are on the border of Syria and Turkey. They with their children got there in the hope that we would come and save them. They are in distress and ask the government to expedite solution of the problem. Help us take our loved ones out of there,» Ramaz Sariev said.

Participants of the press conference assured that their children, mostly women who ended up in Syria, are not extremists.

«Almost all of them were deceived by husbands, acquaintances. They do not pose a threat to our country, our society. Do not be afraid,» parents of the refugees told.
link: https://24.kg/english/144811/
views: 81
Print
Related
People, including Kyrgyzstanis, starving in Al-Hol refugee camp in Syria
Women whose daughters, grandchildren stay in Syria threaten with rally
More than 800 Kyrgyzstanis take part in hostilities in Syria
SCNS finds out who of Kyrgyzstanis in Syria and Iraq involved in terrorism
Government intends to return Kyrgyz children from Iraq and Syria
Women, children staying in Syria, Iraqi Kurdistan to be returned to Kyrgyzstan
Mercenary from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Trained in Syria militant detained in Kyrgyzstan
Militant transporting people to Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy
Ata Meken party to participate in local elections Ata Meken party to participate in local elections
Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek
Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus
26 February, Wednesday
16:57
Kyrgyzstanis win 6 medals at Taekwondo Tournament in Russia Kyrgyzstanis win 6 medals at Taekwondo Tournament in Ru...
16:06
Government of Kyrgyzstan is urged to save women in Syria
15:52
People, including Kyrgyzstanis, starving in Al-Hol refugee camp in Syria
15:22
SRS announces tender for purchase of forms for E-passports
14:53
Criminal case on Koi-Tash events sent to court