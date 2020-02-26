Government of Kyrgyzstan is urged to save women in Syria

Parents of citizens of Kyrgyzstan staying in refugee camps in Syria ask the authorities to save them and their children. They announced it at a press conference today.

Parents of 137 people ask the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov during the Year of Child Protection to follow the example of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan and take the Kyrgyz out of Syria.

«My two daughters are on the border of Syria and Turkey. They with their children got there in the hope that we would come and save them. They are in distress and ask the government to expedite solution of the problem. Help us take our loved ones out of there,» Ramaz Sariev said.

Participants of the press conference assured that their children, mostly women who ended up in Syria, are not extremists.

«Almost all of them were deceived by husbands, acquaintances. They do not pose a threat to our country, our society. Do not be afraid,» parents of the refugees told.