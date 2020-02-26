Government of Kyrgyzstan is urged to save women in Syria

Parents of citizens of Kyrgyzstan staying in refugee camps in Syria ask the authorities to save them and their children. They announced it at a press conference today.
Parents of 137 people ask the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov during the Year of Child Protection to follow the example of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan and take the Kyrgyz out of Syria.
Participants of the press conference assured that their children, mostly women who ended up in Syria, are not extremists.
«Almost all of them were deceived by husbands, acquaintances. They do not pose a threat to our country, our society. Do not be afraid,» parents of the refugees told.