Investment Council established at Bishkek City Hall

An Investment Council has been created at the Bishkek City Hall. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The corresponding decree was signed by the Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov.

«The Council will be a permanent collegial consultative and advisory body to attract investment in the capital’s economy, as well as to form a unified investment policy for the City Hall,» the press service said.

The Council will meet at least once a quarter; its meetings will be broadcast on social media on the official pages of the City Hall, and the results of the meetings will be published on the municipality’s website.

Aziz Surakmatov will perform the duties of the chairman, the First Vice Mayor Almaz Baketaev will be his assistant, the heads of 25 large companies operating in Bishkek became members of the Council for a period of one year.

The City Hall noted that the companies were chosen and recommended by the Department of Economy and Investments.