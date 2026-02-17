State investment in economy exceeded 173 billion soms over 5 years in Kyrgyzstan

From 2021 to 2025, Kyrgyzstan focused on strengthening its national infrastructure, allocating a total of 173,596.1 billion soms in public investment over five years, the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, the funds made it possible to complete dozens of projects in energy, transport, agriculture, and the social sector.

Transport independence and logistics

A total of 47,771.4 billion soms was allocated to the transport sector. During this period, the country:

completed construction of the alternative North—South highway and modernized sections of Bishkek—Osh road;

opened the international Tyup—Kegen route;

renewed the urban bus fleet by purchasing 124 gas-powered buses and 120 electric buses, and installing 85 charging stations.

Energy security

Investment in the energy sector amounted to 38,402.3 billion soms. Key achievements include:

construction of the 329.63-kilometer 500 kV Datka power transmission line, with 897 pylons and 281 transformers installed;

modernization of hydropower units at HPPs, increasing capacity by 120 megawatts;

installation of 500,100 smart meters to optimize energy consumption;

reconstruction of 719.5 kilometers of power lines in Osh, Issyk-Kul, and Naryn regions.

Access to clean water

A total of 23,165.7 billion soms was allocated to water supply projects.

Drinking water was supplied to 796 villages.

Work was fully completed in 76 settlements, providing access to clean water for 174,000 people.

Construction of modern wastewater treatment facilities continues in Karakol.

Social sector and healthcare

The healthcare sector received 6,597.1 billion soms. These funds were used to:

open a modern National Perinatal Center;

equip 10 new PCR laboratories;

renew the ambulance fleet and purchase equipment for regional hospitals.

Agriculture and irrigation

A total of 16,878.3 billion soms was invested in agriculture and irrigation systems.

Support was provided to 7,378 farmers totaling 934.6 million soms.

More than 12,162 hectares of irrigated land were modernized.

17,981 kilometers of main canals and nearly 30 kilometers of on-farm canals were constructed.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the systemic investments made between 2021 and 2025 laid the foundation for long-term sustainable development and significantly improved the quality of life across all regions of the republic.