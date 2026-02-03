11:32
Chinese companies to invest in digitalization of Kyrgyzstan’s cities

The head of the National Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic, Ravshanbek Sabirov, met with representatives of Shanghai Minghou Xufu Business Consulting Management Co., Ltd. and Anté Lingkun (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd., the agency’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the sides discussed specific investment projects focused on digitalization, sustainable development, and the modernization of urban and social infrastructure, including in the city of Tokmok. The initiatives discussed included:

  • Global Eco-City project, aimed at creating a sustainable urban environment through the use of environmentally friendly and smart technologies, including digital infrastructure management systems;
  • Digital Innovative E-Commerce Platform project, designed to build a modern electronic and service ecosystem for integrating business processes and trade;
  • Intelligent Urban Public Transport System project, which provides for the introduction of digital solutions to improve the efficiency and safety of transport infrastructure;
  • Project to build Smart Medical Cities, focused on creating modern medical and service clusters using digital technologies, telemedicine, and intelligent management systems.

Following the talks, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the National Investment Agency and representatives of the Chinese companies. The document is aimed at developing investment and technological cooperation, as well as supporting promising joint projects.
link: https://24.kg/english/360332/
views: 194
