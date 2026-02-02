Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation

Bilateral meetings are being held on February 2–3, 2026 at the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, featuring leading American companies of international standing and representatives of government agencies of Kyrgyzstan.

The meetings aim to strengthen investment and economic cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the United States, as well as expand business ties in priority economic sectors.

American participants include the U.S.-Kyrgyzstan Business Council, the U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the University of Nevada (Reno), and the American Councils for International Education, as well as major international companies such as GE HealthCare, Pfizer, Abbott, Nasdaq, StoneX, Cove Kaz Capital Group, Mooney Group, Equion Group, All American Rail Group, Pangea-Global LLC, and TETHYS: Trans-Eurasian Gateway.

During the bilateral meetings, the parties discussed priority areas of cooperation, including investment, infrastructure, healthcare, education, transport and logistics, financial markets, and the implementation of modern technologies. Particular attention was paid to the prospects for implementing joint investment, infrastructure, technological, and social projects in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Following the second day of bilateral meetings, on February 3, 2026, the signing of a number of memoranda of cooperation aimed at developing investment cooperation and implementing joint projects between the Kyrgyz Republic and their American partners is planned.