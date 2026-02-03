Kambarata-1 HPP and investments: Cabinet holds meeting with U.S. companies

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev held a meeting with representatives of major U.S. companies to discuss prospects for investment cooperation.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, during the meeting, he noted that Kyrgyzstan is actively implementing large-scale infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects. He stated that these projects are creating long-term sources of sustainable economic growth and contributing to the structural modernization of the economy.

Daniyar Amangeldiev paid special attention to Kambarata-1 Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) project, emphasizing that it is the largest initiative in the region. He noted that its implementation will create a solid foundation for energy security, industrial development, and expanded electricity exports.

He also stated that the implementation of strategic projects is changing the region’s economic geography and opening up new opportunities for international business.

As confirmation of the country’s investment attractiveness, he reported that in 2025, the international rating agency Standard & Poor’s affirmed the Kyrgyz Republic’s sovereign credit rating at B+ with a stable outlook. According to Daniyar Amangeldiev, this reflects the results of structural reforms and growing confidence among international investors.

Furthermore, it was noted that the government’s tax policy is focused on stimulating and supporting investors and the business sector.

«The key goal of the Cabinet of Ministers is to create a reliable, understandable, and competitive jurisdiction in Kyrgyzstan for long-term investment and technological partnership in the region,» the First Deputy Chairman emphasized.

Concluding the meeting, he expressed confidence that the dialogue would lay the foundation for launching new projects, developing technological cooperation, and strengthening the long-term economic partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and American companies.