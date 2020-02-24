10:35
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev sends 15 letters from pretrial detention center

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, who is under arrest in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security, handed over 15 letters yesterday.

According to the press service of SDPK party, active users of social media received letters of appreciation on behalf of the former president of the country.

The sons of Atambayev, Seid and Kadyrbek, participated in the delivery of the letters.

As the party noted, Almazbek Atambayev decided to hand over letters of gratitude for active educational activities in the information space and loyalty to the principles of social democracy, fruitful work on promotion of democratic and fair convictions among the population.

The SDPK promises that such awarding will be held on a regular basis. The press service did not inform who exactly received the letters from the accused of corruption and murder former president.
