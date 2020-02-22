11:26
Chinese citizen taken to infectious diseases hospital with fever

On February 20, a PRC citizen was admitted to the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek with a fever. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The woman came from Beijing in early January. An ambulance team brought her to the hospital. The woman had a fever (37.6 degrees) and stuffiness in nose.

«Doctors immediately took a swab from the throat to detect coronavirus infection. The results are negative,» the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry added that, taking into account the patient’s satisfactory condition and negative test results, the PRC citizen was handed over to employees of the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan on February 21.
