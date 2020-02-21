18:43
Opening of border with China to depend on coronavirus situation

Issue of opening the border with China will depend on the situation with coronavirus in this country and the world. The Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nurlan Abdrakhmanov announced at a press conference.

He recalled that closure of the border and suspension of issuance of visas were temporary.

Nurlan Abdrakhmanov said that Chinese citizens who entered Kyrgyzstan after imposed restrictions had been previously issued multi-entry visas.

«These are mainly workers who went home for the New Year celebration,» he said.

According to the First Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service, Abdikarim Alimbaev, 363 citizens of this republic have arrived from China from January 28 to February 21.
21 February, Friday
