18:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

At least 1,356 people arrived from China in Kyrgyzstan

At least 1,356 people arrived from China in Kyrgyzstan through third countries from January 28 to February 21. Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of penetration into the territory of the republic and further spread of coronavirus infection.

The largest number of them are citizens of Kyrgyzstan — 876, China — 363, Russia — 36.

The people mostly arrived through Manas International Airport (716 people), Ak-Zhol checkpoint (407), and Osh Airport (89).

The center noted that there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/144412/
views: 56
Print
Related
Opening of border with China to depend on coronavirus situation
300 Kyrgyzstanis stay in China, no one of them diagnosed with coronavirus
How coronavirus and closed Chinese border affect Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 76,000 people
Death toll from novel coronavirus exceeds 2,100 people
Russia imposes complete entry ban for Chinese citizens due to coronavirus
Over 75,000 people infected with coronavirus in China
Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus
Almost 13,000 people recover from new coronavirus in China
Arrived from Wuhan pregnant woman placed in maternity hospital
Popular
U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus
Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus
Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced
Russia imposes complete entry ban for Chinese citizens due to coronavirus Russia imposes complete entry ban for Chinese citizens due to coronavirus
21 February, Friday
18:29
Pensioner knocked down and killed in Lebedinovka village Pensioner knocked down and killed in Lebedinovka villag...
18:21
Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess ship quarantined at hospital
18:09
Opening of border with China to depend on coronavirus situation
18:00
At least 1,356 people arrived from China in Kyrgyzstan
17:53
300 Kyrgyzstanis stay in China, no one of them diagnosed with coronavirus