At least 1,356 people arrived from China in Kyrgyzstan through third countries from January 28 to February 21. Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of penetration into the territory of the republic and further spread of coronavirus infection.

The largest number of them are citizens of Kyrgyzstan — 876, China — 363, Russia — 36.

The people mostly arrived through Manas International Airport (716 people), Ak-Zhol checkpoint (407), and Osh Airport (89).

The center noted that there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan.