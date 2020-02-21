Kyrgyzstan to introduce marking of cigarettes, alcohol, shoes from July 1, 2020

A pilot project is underway in Kyrgyzstan on marking of cigarettes, alcohol and shoes by digital identification means. The State Tax Service reported.

After completion of the experiment, it is planned to introduce mandatory marking of alcohol and tobacco products by digital identification means during their production or import into Kyrgyzstan, as well as voluntary marking of shoes starting from July 1, 2020.

Turnover of unmarked goods remains in the country is permitted from July 1, 2020 to January 1, 2021.

«The Russian government is currently considering postponement of the mandatory marking of shoes in the Russian Federation from March 1 to June 1, 2020. The digital identification means are a unique sequence of characters in a machine-readable form, presented in the form of a bar or data matrix code containing information about the indicator of each unit of goods,» the STS told.