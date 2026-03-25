Cement marking will level playing field for all producers — State Tax Service

The introduction of cement marking will create equal competitive conditions for all market participants. Bakyt Akmatov, Head of the Department for Control over the Administration of Excisable Goods and Marking, said on Birinchi Radio.

«Those who underreport or conceal their production volumes to any extent will be forced to compete on equal terms and fully disclose their output. Accordingly, this will ensure fair competition,» he stated.

Akmatov emphasized that the same conditions will apply to importers as to domestic producers.

«All cement supplied to the territory of Kyrgyzstan must be marked. We are not introducing any restrictions on imports. The draft regulation provides importers with the same marking opportunities as domestic producers. Cement is mainly imported into Kyrgyzstan from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan,» he added.

According to the draft resolution, starting June 1, 2026, all cement produced domestically or imported into the country will be subject to mandatory marking. From December 1, the circulation of unmarked products is planned to be banned.

A molecular marker will be added to cement, making it possible to determine its origin using special devices. The quality of the product will not be affected.