Mandatory marking of tobacco and fuels introduced in Kyrgyzstan from September 1

Mandatory excise marking of certain products will be introduced in Kyrgyzstan from September 1, 2024 based on the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution of February 22, 2022. The Tax Service reported.

From this date, manufacturers and importers are required to mark the following types of goods with an excise stamp:

Pipe tobacco, smoking tobacco, snuff tobacco, hookah tobacco (except for tobacco used as raw material for the production of tobacco products), classified in Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature as 2403;

Lubricating oils, other oils, additives for lubricating oils containing petroleum or petroleum products, obtained from bituminous rocks, classified in Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature as 2710197100-2710199800 and 3811210000.

The Tax Service noted that the circulation of unmarked balances of these goods will be prohibited after six months from the date of introduction of mandatory excise marking.