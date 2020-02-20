16:52
Only 8 percent of Kyrgyzstanis know how to turn to Parliament

As of today, only 8 percent of Kyrgyzstanis know how to turn to Parliament to express an opinion on any issue. Survey by the International Republican Institute (IRI) says.

At least 23 percent of respondents partially know how to contact the Parliament. But the vast majority — 64 percent — are not aware of the possibilities of communication with it.

At the same time, 71 percent of respondents admitted that they do not have the necessary knowledge about the work of Parliament in order to effectively interact with it.

Only 2 percent of respondents were fully aware of the work of the Parliament.

The International Republican Institute (IRI) conducted a traditional survey among Kyrgyzstanis. The survey involved 1,483 people from all over the country. It was conducted from November 21 to December 3, 2019.
