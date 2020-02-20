10:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Energy Holding official offers electricity tariffs increase

Head of the Strategic Development and Human Resources Department of the National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan Kubanych Bekov told about the need to increase the social electricity tariff. The statement was made at the Congress «Hydropower Industry Central Asia and the Caspian.»

The official representative of the Energy Holding recalled that the cost of one kilowatt hour was 169 tyiyns, and the tariff — 136 tyiyns.

«Underfunding amounts to 30-33 tyiyns per kilowatt. We offer to bring the tariff at least to the breakeven point and provide targeted social support,» Kubanych Bekov said and added that the tariffs 2.16 soms (for the population with an excess of the limit of 700 kilowatt hours) and 2.24 soms (for industrial facilities) would cover the cost.

The official admitted that the issue of raising electricity tariffs was not in the competence of the Energy Holding. This is the competence of the State Agency for Regulation of the Fuel and Energy Complex.
link: https://24.kg/english/144168/
views: 53
Print
Related
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan does not rule out revision of electricity rates
Boronov: We will not raise electricity tariffs until we carry out reforms
Government not to increase electricity tariffs while reforming the sector
Government of Kyrgyzstan promises tariff reform in energy industry
Government of Kyrgyzstan denies plans to raise electricity tariffs
New electricity tariffs may be approved in 2019
The poor don’t benefit from low electricity tariffs
Children’s institutions to be provided with preferential electricity tariffs
Almost 80 percent of Kyrgyzstanis not exceed electricity consumption limit
Popular
Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced
U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus
Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus
Squirrels, easy people. Why Ekaterina Sanamyants fell in love with Kyrgyzstan Squirrels, easy people. Why Ekaterina Sanamyants fell in love with Kyrgyzstan
20 February, Thursday
10:45
President of Kyrgyzstan to speak at meeting of Parliament President of Kyrgyzstan to speak at meeting of Parliame...
10:39
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises to increase salary of doctors
10:22
Energy Holding official offers electricity tariffs increase
09:57
Suspects in rape of mentally ill girl arrested
09:47
About 426.6 million soms in taxes paid remotely in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
19 February, Wednesday
18:07
Japan ready to employ Kyrgyzstanis in tourism sector
17:50
4.47 million soms allocated for ramps at schools and kindergartens of Bishkek
17:33
Kyrgyzstanis detained in Uzbekistan for illegal border crossing
17:12
Prime Minister: Distrust in investors - consequences of mistakes in the past