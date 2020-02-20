Energy Holding official offers electricity tariffs increase

Head of the Strategic Development and Human Resources Department of the National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan Kubanych Bekov told about the need to increase the social electricity tariff. The statement was made at the Congress «Hydropower Industry Central Asia and the Caspian.»

The official representative of the Energy Holding recalled that the cost of one kilowatt hour was 169 tyiyns, and the tariff — 136 tyiyns.

«Underfunding amounts to 30-33 tyiyns per kilowatt. We offer to bring the tariff at least to the breakeven point and provide targeted social support,» Kubanych Bekov said and added that the tariffs 2.16 soms (for the population with an excess of the limit of 700 kilowatt hours) and 2.24 soms (for industrial facilities) would cover the cost.

The official admitted that the issue of raising electricity tariffs was not in the competence of the Energy Holding. This is the competence of the State Agency for Regulation of the Fuel and Energy Complex.