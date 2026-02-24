Electricity tariff in Kyrgyzstan to increase by 27 tiyins from May 2026

Starting in May 2026, the electricity tariff in Kyrgyzstan will increase by 27 tiyins. The announcement was made by Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev at a meeting of the Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture and Construction of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to the minister, under the previously approved schedule, electricity tariffs will be raised each May.

«In 2027, the tariff will increase by 33 tiyins; in 2028 — by 39 tiyins; in 2029 — by 47 tiyins; and in 2030 — by 57 tiyins. Only then the tariff will fully cover the cost of the electricity we generate,» Taalaibek Ibraev stated.