15:34
USD 87.45
EUR 103.28
RUB 1.14
English

Electricity tariff in Kyrgyzstan to increase by 27 tiyins from May 2026

Starting in May 2026, the electricity tariff in Kyrgyzstan will increase by 27 tiyins. The announcement was made by Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev at a meeting of the Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture and Construction of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to the minister, under the previously approved schedule, electricity tariffs will be raised each May.

«In 2027, the tariff will increase by 33 tiyins; in 2028 — by 39 tiyins; in 2029 — by 47 tiyins; and in 2030 — by 57 tiyins. Only then the tariff will fully cover the cost of the electricity we generate,» Taalaibek Ibraev stated.
link: https://24.kg/english/363351/
views: 128
Print
Related
Cabinet submits new electricity tariffs until 2030 for public discussion
Electricity tariffs will be adjusted every year — Ministry of Energy
Electricity tariffs to be increased annually by about 15 percent
Population will pay 26 tyiyns more for electricity from May - Ministry of Energy
Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2025
Electricity tariff for non-domestic consumers increased in Kyrgyzstan
Electricity rate to be increased for non-domestic consumers in Kyrgyzstan
Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Electricity tariff for population to reach 110.8 tyiyns from May 1
Uzbekistan plans to increase electricity and gas tariffs
Popular
Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries
NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026
Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation
24 February, Tuesday
15:24
Water volume at Toktogul HPP to reach 6.8 billion cubic meters by April 1 Water volume at Toktogul HPP to reach 6.8 billion cubic...
15:11
Kyrgyzstan exported 3,886 billion kWh of electricity in 2025
15:04
Electricity tariff in Kyrgyzstan to increase by 27 tiyins from May 2026
15:00
Ernis Toltoev appointed Vice Mayor of Osh for Municipal Services and Transport
14:54
Electronic money to become inheritable in Kyrgyzstan