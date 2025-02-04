18:06
Electricity tariffs to be increased annually by about 15 percent

Electricity tariffs will be increased annually by an average of 15 percent until 2030. Deputy Energy Minister Nasipbek Kerimov announced at a meeting of the Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex, Subsoil Use and Industrial Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev announced that from May of this year, the tariff for the population will be increased by 26 tyiyns and will be 1.37 soms, and the tariff for industrial consumers will be 3.49 soms.

His deputy Nasipbek Kerimov reported that the electricity tariff for the population will increase by 26 tyiyns in 2025, in 2026 — by 21 tyiyns, in 2027 — by 24 tyiyns, in 2028 — by 27 tyiyns, in 2029 — by 31 tyiyns and in 2030 — by 36 tyiyns.
