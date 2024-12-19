Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2025

Electricity tariffs will be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2025, Minister of Energy Taalabek Ibraev announced at a briefing in Bishkek.

According to Ibraev, the annual tariff hike will depend on the inflation rate, rising prices of energy equipment and is expected to range between 15 and 20 percent.

«Every year we observe a 10–15 percent increase in electricity consumption. The country’s generation stands at 3,450 megawatts, while consumption has already reached 3,600 megawatts, which means a deficit of 150 megawatts,» Taalaibek Ibraev explained.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan continues to have some of the lowest electricity tariffs compared to other countries. However, the minister emphasized that the current tariffs fail to cover the costs of energy production and supply.

«The tariff we use to sell electricity doesn’t cover our expenses. It’s like baking a pie that costs 5 soms to make but selling it for 5 tyiyns,» he said.

Ibraev further stressed that the tariff increase is necessary to offset the rising costs of energy resources and equipment.

«We buy the same wires and switches. Tariffs will increase in line with inflation,» he added.

Currently, the tariff for consumers using up to 700 kilowatts is 1.11 soms per kilowatt-hour. After the increase, the tariff could rise to 1.20–1.30 soms per kilowatt-hour.

«If we don’t raise tariffs, we risk being left in the dark,» the official concluded.