Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan

«The goal for 2024-2025 is to install automated meter reading and control system («smart» meters) for all consumers,» Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Baigaziev said at the XIII ATOMEXPO Forum.

According to him, after installation, it is planned to introduce a differential electricity tariff starting next year. An appropriate regulatory framework is already being prepared for this.

In addition, changes are being introduced to accelerate the development of renewable energy sources. This is necessary to stimulate the attraction of investors into the industry.

«For example, it is planned not to annually index tariffs for the purchase of electricity produced by renewable energy sources, but monthly,» Taalaibek Baigaziev emphasized.

It is planned to increase electricity tariffs for all categories of consumers from May 1 in the Kyrgyz Republic.
