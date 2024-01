The fact of illegal sale of tobacco products was discovered at Alamedin market in Bishkek. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 11,733 packs of cigarettes were seized from the illegal turnover.

«Measures will be taken against entrepreneurs in accordance with the laws of Kyrgyzstan. Work to detect the illegal storage and sale of tobacco products will be carried out regularly throughout the country,» the statement says.