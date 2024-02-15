Clandestine workshop producing counterfeit detergents detected in Bishkek

In order to ensure the economic security of the country, a stable channel for the sale of smuggled products and counterfeit detergents in Bishkek, which could harm the life and health of the population, was suppressed. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to its data, boxes, labels, stickers for washing powder and other detergents had been illegally produced in one of the printing houses for a long time.

«A large batch of counterfeit washing powders of popular brands has been revealed. In addition, a conveyor for the production of household chemicals was installed in the workshop, where detergents were illegally manufactured by sticking labels of expensive detergents on their cheap analogues. They were subsequently sold in retail outlets in the markets of the capital. The organizers will bear appropriate responsibility under the law after the results of expert examinations,» the statement says.