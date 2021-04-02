Resident of Uzgen detained in Kara-Suu for counterfeiting foreign currency

A 34-year-old citizen was arrested in Kara-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan on suspicion of counterfeiting foreign banknotes. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region reported.

The fact was registered.

«The resident of Uzgen district tried to exchange $ 2,000 for soms at a low exchange rate. He was caught in the act. Examination showed that the foreign currency was printed using a laser printer. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility,» the Department of Internal Affairs reported.