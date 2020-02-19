15:00
Over 75,000 people infected with coronavirus in China

Up to date, the number of people who got infected with a novel coronavirus in China has reached 75,199 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Over the past day, the number of confirmed cases of the disease has grown by 1,867 people.

At least 14,532 people have recovered, and 2,010 — died.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 61,682 cases, 1,921 dead and 9,128 recovered.

The number of countries where coronavirus is registered is also increasing. As of today, 1,000 cases have been confirmed outside of China in 27 countries. Most of the patients are in Japan (74), Thailand (35), Singapore (81), Hong Kong (62), South Korea (31), Taiwan (22), Australia (15), Germany (16), USA (29) and Malaysia (22).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
