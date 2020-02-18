Urmatbek Kokocharov becomes head of State Agency for Architecture

Urmat Kokocharov was appointed the head the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Public Utilities under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic. The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Urmat Kokocharov was born on March 15, 1972 in Sopukorgon village, Alai district, Osh region. In 1995 he graduated from the Kyrgyz Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering Faculty. He was also a Director of the Civil Housing Department.

The former director of the state agency Bakyt Abdiev resigned after criticism from the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. As he himself stated, he completely agreed with the remarks of the head of state.