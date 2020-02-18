New head of State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety appointed

The State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety of Kyrgyzstan has a new head. Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a decree appointing Myrzabek Zhyparkulov to this post.

In 2015, he was the head of the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Talas region. Until December 2015, he had held the post of a Deputy Director of the technical unit of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety. Myrzabek Zhyparkulov worked as the Director of the Regional Representative Office of MegaCom in Osh city.

Recall, the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan recommended to dismiss Dzholdoshbek Dzhunushev from the post of the Director of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety for the lack of control over the activities of his subordinates that led to official crimes by employees of the State Inspectorate. In December 2019, six civil servants of the inspectorate were detained and placed in a pre-trial detention center by the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security. During the planned activities, a stable corruption scheme in the activities of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety was detected and suppressed. Dzholdoshbek Dzhunushev was fired at the end of January.