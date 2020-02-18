11:38
Cross-year: Pavel Bazhov's tales to be published in Kyrgyz

Book with the tales of a Ural writer Pavel Bazhov will be published in Kyrgyzstan in 2020. TASS reported with reference to the Chairman of the Council of Bazhov Charity Foundation Sergei Polyganov.

According to him, the book will be published in Russian and Kyrgyz.

«We published the book in the Kazakh language, and Kazakhstan showed great interest. With this in mind, as well as the fact that 2020 is a cross-year for Russia and Kyrgyzstan, we got an idea to implement the project «Bazhov’s Tales for Kyrgyzstan,» Sergei Polyganov told, adding that the number of copies was yet unknown.

The books will be illustrated by drawings by Kyrgyz and Ural artists.

Pavel Bazhov (1879-1950) was born in Sysert in the Urals in the family of a mining master, graduated from the Yekaterinburg Theological College and Perm Theological Seminary. His first book, The Ural Tales were published in 1924, and the first publication of the most famous collection The Malachite Box took place in 1938.
