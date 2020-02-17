18:54
Special Representative of Government for Border Issues appointed

Nazirbek Borubaev has been appointed a Special Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan for Border Issues. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The corresponding order was reportedly signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

This post was reportedly held by Kurbanbai Iskandarov.

Borubaev Nazirbek Narmatovich was the head of the southern regional division on delimitation and demarcation of the state border of the State Design Institute for Land Management Kyrgyzgiprozem of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of the Kyrgyz Republic.
