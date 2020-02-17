National Olympic Committee comments on Chinese outfits for athletes

The Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Kyrgyzstan Salamat Ergeshov told today at a press conference why the team of Kyrgyzstan would go to the Olympics 2020 in Chinese sports outfits.

According to him, after the 2016 Olympics, the NOC launched a sponsorship program for outfits. There are a lot of people who would like to dress the national team for free. «Concluding a sponsorship agreement, we demand: if you want to equip the team for the Olympics, provide a free uniform for the Asian and the Youth Olympic Games,» Salamat Ergeshov told.

As specified, the Chinese company agreed to the conditions of the NOC in this Olympic cycle. It provided 250 sets of outfits for the Asian Games 2018, and 50 — for the Youth Olympics 2018. «If there is anyone who would like to become a sponsor, we are ready to consider proposals for the next Olympic cycle,» Salamat Ergeshov said.

He added that there was a competition for design of the uniforms until the end of February. When the design is chosen, the Chinese company will begin production in accordance with it.

Marat Askarbekov, the head of the Analysis and Development of Highest Sports Achievements Department of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic, stressed that thanks to the aforementioned sponsorship program, their department had saved 10 million soms at the Asian Games 2018. This allowed to take volleyball players, football players and equestrians to the competitions at the expense of the budget for the first time.