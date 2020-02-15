Facebook user suspected of inciting ethnic hatred

Facebook user Timur Bolchurov is suspected of inciting ethnic hatred. The police began pre-trial proceedings against him under Article 313 (incitement to racial, ethnic, national, religious or inter-regional hostility (hatred) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pervomaisky district police department of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that under one of the posts about the tragic events in Masanchi village, Kordai region of Kazakhstan, Timur Bolchurov wrote " slaughter them like sheep" in relation to representatives of national minorities.

Other users indicated that this comment was not only provocative, but also extremist in nature and promised to turn to the State Committee for National Security and the Bishkek Central Internal Affairs Department with a request to conduct a pre-trial check against the author of the inappropriate comment.

However, as the Central Internal Affairs Department said, no application has been received. Pre-trial proceedings are carried out upon publications in the media and on social media.

On February 7, users of social media sent out videos of pogroms and shooting in Masanchi village, Kordai district of Kazakhstan. According to the official version of the authorities of Kazakhstan, a mass brawl took place in Masanchi village. The Investigation Department of the Police Department of Zhambyl region launched a pre-trial investigation under the articles «Organization and participation in mass riots» and «Murder.»

According to the latest data, 11 people were killed in the conflict.