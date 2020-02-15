13:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Facebook user suspected of inciting ethnic hatred

Facebook user Timur Bolchurov is suspected of inciting ethnic hatred. The police began pre-trial proceedings against him under Article 313 (incitement to racial, ethnic, national, religious or inter-regional hostility (hatred) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pervomaisky district police department of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that under one of the posts about the tragic events in Masanchi village, Kordai region of Kazakhstan, Timur Bolchurov wrote " slaughter them like sheep" in relation to representatives of national minorities.

Other users indicated that this comment was not only provocative, but also extremist in nature and promised to turn to the State Committee for National Security and the Bishkek Central Internal Affairs Department with a request to conduct a pre-trial check against the author of the inappropriate comment.

However, as the Central Internal Affairs Department said, no application has been received. Pre-trial proceedings are carried out upon publications in the media and on social media.

On February 7, users of social media sent out videos of pogroms and shooting in Masanchi village, Kordai district of Kazakhstan. According to the official version of the authorities of Kazakhstan, a mass brawl took place in Masanchi village. The Investigation Department of the Police Department of Zhambyl region launched a pre-trial investigation under the articles «Organization and participation in mass riots» and «Murder.»

According to the latest data, 11 people were killed in the conflict.
link: https://24.kg/english/143740/
views: 66
Print
Related
Social network user prosecuted for inciting ethnic hatred
Popular
Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 43,000 Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 43,000
Matraimovs’ co-father-in-law suspected of transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan Matraimovs’ co-father-in-law suspected of transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60,000 people Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60,000 people
15 February, Saturday
12:50
Facebook user suspected of inciting ethnic hatred Facebook user suspected of inciting ethnic hatred
12:10
10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya
11:53
Permissible air pollution level exceeded 3 times in some Bishkek districts
11:49
Temporary driver's licenses become invalid in Kyrgyzstan
11:37
Deputies plan to ban production of plastic bags in Kyrgyzstan from 2021