Blogger Elmir Sydyman placed in pretrial detention center for 2 months

Blogger Elmir Sydyman was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek. The Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district informed 24.kg news agency.

The decision was made by the Oktyabrsky District Court. Elmir Sydyman was placed in the pre-trial detention center for two months.

The blogger posted a video on his page on Instagram, where he stated that the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan Osh, Batken and Jalal-Abad are undeveloped. On February 19, Elmir Sydyman was detained on suspicion of inciting inter-regional hatred.

At the same time, experts did not find any signs of ethnic hatred in his statements.