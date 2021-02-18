13:11
USD 84.41
EUR 101.92
RUB 1.14
English

Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post

The Bishkek District Court upheld verdict of the first instance against a citizen of Afghanistan Kamran Shenwari. Lawyer Aibek Omurov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, earlier the Oktyabrsky District Court of the capital sentenced the foreigner to five years in prison, but applied an amnesty and reduced his term of imprisonment.

«My client is charged with inciting national (interethnic), racial, religious or interregional enmity. A criminal case was opened in 2019. According to the investigation, Kamran Shenwari wrote a negative comment on Facebook regarding persons of Russian nationality. However, we have proved that he cannot write correctly in Russian, he even speaks with an accent. In addition, the investigation did not prove that the profile from which this comment was written belongs to my client,» Aibek Omurov said.

Kamran Shenwari’s wife said that in his last plea her husband swore on the Quran that he was innocent and did not commit anything illegal. However, the second instance upheld the appeal of the Prosecutor’s Office and removed the clause on granting amnesty from the verdict.
link: https://24.kg/english/183914/
views: 45
Print
Related
President of Afghanistan congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win
Accused of inciting national hatred Daniel Azhiev remanded in custody
Ten Kyrgyzstanis returned from Afghanistan
1,500 Taliban prisoners released in Afghanistan
Blogger Elmir Sydyman placed in pretrial detention center for 2 months
Blogger Elmir Sydyman arrested for inciting inter-regional hatred
Blogger Sydyman to be held accountable for inciting inter-regional hatred
Facebook user suspected of inciting ethnic hatred
PM of Kyrgyzstan: We have low trade performance with Afghanistan
Afghanistan remains main threat to security of CSTO countries
Popular
Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek
Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people
Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced
Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek
18 February, Thursday
13:01
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison f...
12:42
More than half of Bishkek's budget to be traditionally spent on social sphere
12:06
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 109.8 million people globally
11:44
Single portal for public discussion of draft laws launched in Kyrgyzstan
11:39
Pneumonia in children: Officials still have no plan for medical surveillance