Blogger Sydyman to be held accountable for inciting inter-regional hatred

Blogger Elmir Sydyman was taken to police department for inciting inter-regional hatred. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The blogger previously posted a video on his page on the Instagram, where he stated that the southern regions of the country — Osh, Batken and Jalal-Abad — are undeveloped.

«You may be from Osh, Batken or Jalal-Abad, but I don’t like you,» Elmir Sydyman said in a video.

The police department of Oktyabrsky district of the capital confirmed the information that the blogger had been taken to the police. He was summoned as part of the proceedings under the Article «Inciting racial, ethnic, national, religious or inter-regional hostility (hatred).»

Earlier, the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek began pre-trial proceedings for inciting ethnic hatred against a Facebook user Timur Bolchurov. He posted «slaughter them like sheep» in relation to representatives of national minorities under one of the publications about the tragic events in Masanchi village, Kordai region of Kazakhstan.
