11:54
+35
USD 69.59
EUR 79.01
RUB 1.17
English

Social network user prosecuted for inciting ethnic hatred

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detected a user of social network «VKontakte» under the name Ahmad Asadullayev, who in his comments caused a negative reaction of some Internet users, humiliating the honor and dignity of representatives of another nationality.

As the press service of the agency reports, he, using a fake front photo actively and openly expressed a negative attitude towards representatives of another nationality and the state symbols of Kyrgyzstan.

The philological and politological expertise concluded that his posts contain signs of actions aimed at inciting ethnic hatred and humiliation of national dignity.

A criminal case under the article «Incitement of national (interethnic), racial, religious or inter-regional hatred» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic was opened against Asadullayev. The investigation is under way.
link:
views: 56
Print
Related
US visa applicants to be asked about social networks accounts
Popular
Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads
Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees
Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers
Extremist literature found at deputy of local council Extremist literature found at deputy of local council