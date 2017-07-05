Social network user prosecuted for inciting ethnic hatred

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detected a user of social network «VKontakte» under the name Ahmad Asadullayev, who in his comments caused a negative reaction of some Internet users, humiliating the honor and dignity of representatives of another nationality.
As the press service of the agency reports, he, using a fake front photo actively and openly expressed a negative attitude towards representatives of another nationality and the state symbols of
The philological and politological expertise concluded that his posts contain signs of actions aimed at inciting ethnic hatred and humiliation of national dignity.
A criminal case under the article «Incitement of national (interethnic), racial, religious or inter-regional hatred» of the Criminal Code of the