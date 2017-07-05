Social network user prosecuted for inciting ethnic hatred

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detected a user of social network «VKontakte» under the name Ahmad Asadullayev, who in his comments caused a negative reaction of some Internet users, humiliating the honor and dignity of representatives of another nationality.

As the press service of the agency reports, he, using a fake front photo actively and openly expressed a negative attitude towards representatives of another nationality and the state symbols of Kyrgyzstan .

The philological and politological expertise concluded that his posts contain signs of actions aimed at inciting ethnic hatred and humiliation of national dignity.