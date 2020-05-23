Accused of inciting national hatred Daniel Azhiev remanded in custody

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek extended preventive measure to the accused of inciting national hatred Daniel Azhiev. His lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the detention term of Daniel Azhiev was extended for two months.

Recall, Daniel Azhiev handed out humanitarian aid to the poor after the authorities announced the emergency situation. Users of social media sharply criticized him, and the organizer of a webcam studio uploaded a video where he offended the Kyrgyzstanis.