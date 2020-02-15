10:40
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Household visits used in Kyrgyzstan for child abuse prevention

Workers of the district response centers for prevention of abuse and violence against children, as well as minors who find themselves in difficult life situations, pay household visits. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

The work is carried out following the order of the Prime Minister in connection with growth in incidence of violence against children.

The Cabinet of Ministers reminded that the heads of state administrations were entrusted with the activities of the response centers and implementation of the emergency plan to prevent abuse and violence against children. In case of shortcomings, heads of the districts bear personal responsibility.

«The Interior Ministry was entrusted with coordination of this work, keeping every ill-treatment and violence against children fact under special control and conducting a thorough and objective investigation of each case, holding those responsible accountable under the law,» the Government said.

The Cabinet added that the Ministry of Labor and Social Development has introduced an automated database of children in difficult life situations. It allows to quickly identify and take the necessary measures to protect the rights of minors.

«From the moment a child in a difficult life situation is detected, all the information is entered into a single database, to which employees of relevant state bodies have access. Each department quickly determines what kind of help the child needs,» the Government stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/143724/
views: 61
Print
Related
Man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for raping 13-year-old girl
Man raping his daughter sentenced to life in prison in Kyrgyzstan
Father of died in Suzak boy returns from Russia
Suspect in rape of 9-year-old girl wanted in Nooken district
Two-year-old boy dies from beating in Suzak
Man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for raping his minor daughter
Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken
Suspects of involvement of minor into prostitution taken into custody
Suspects of involvement of minor into prostitution not plead guilty
Kazakhstan sentences to life imprisonment for murder of child
Popular
Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 43,000 Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 43,000
Matraimovs’ co-father-in-law suspected of transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan Matraimovs’ co-father-in-law suspected of transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60,000 people Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60,000 people
15 February, Saturday
10:23
Honorary Consulate of Kyrgyzstan opened in Luxembourg Honorary Consulate of Kyrgyzstan opened in Luxembourg
10:17
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
09:46
Household visits used in Kyrgyzstan for child abuse prevention
09:31
Transport Ministry notifies of mountain roads blocking in case of snowfall
09:18
Kyrgyzstanis consider Customs, traffic police and courts as most corrupt
14 February, Friday
17:40
Over 1,700 doctors in China get infected with coronavirus, six died
17:33
Kursan Asanov’s case. Damirbek Paizylda uulu remanded in custody
17:05
11,500 new jobs created in Bishkek
16:47
Kyrgyzstan to punish for organized crime groups financing