Head of Education Department of Bishkek City Hall resigns

The Head of the Education Department of the Bishkek City Hall, Saule Meirmanova, resigned. Information was confirmed in the City Hall.

It is known that she wrote a letter of resignation at her own will.

Earlier, the head of the office of Bishkek City Hall, Balbak Tulobaev, stated at the meeting of the capital’s Committee on Social Issues that he had repeatedly raised the issue of job competence of Saule Meirmanova at the meetings of disciplinary commission of the City Hall and made proposals to the mayor.
