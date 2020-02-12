15:46
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Business explains reasons for outflow of investments from Kyrgyzstan

Business representatives are concerned about the level of security of their investments and property. It was announced at a meeting of the Committee for Development of Industry and Entrepreneurship at the National Council for Sustainable Development of Kyrgyzstan by its Deputy Chairman Askar Sydykov.

According to the Committee for Development of Industry and Entrepreneurship at the National Council for Sustainable Development, the rate of protection of private property has fallen to 49.9 points over the past three years.

«We have such a situation now, when people are arrested and placed in jail. Business cannot find justice in the judiciary. The judges themselves often admit that they cannot decide in favor of an entrepreneur, as they protect budget funds. In 2018, only 26 out of 116 cases, challenging decisions of tax authorities in courts, were resolved in favor of the taxpayer, in 2019 — only 27 out of 135,» Askar Sydykov told.

He noted that the activities of fiscal and law enforcement agencies have an increasingly strong negative impact on assessing the attractiveness of doing business and investing in Kyrgyzstan.

«One successful entrepreneur told how he had passed 20 unreasonable checks in a short time. State bodies spend huge amounts of money on this — taxpayers’ money,» Askar Sydykov added.
link: https://24.kg/english/143398/
views: 77
Print
Related
33% of direct investments in Kyrgyzstan attracted from China
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Investments in Kyrgyzstan increased by 38 percent
Outflow of investments increases 1.6 times compared to last year
President Jeenbekov instructs to widely use new investment attraction tools
Kyrgyzstan receives $ 120.7 million of net investments for six months
Parliament deputy offers options for attraction of investments to Kyrgyzstan
At least $ 43.5 million in investments attracted to Bishkek
Officials and business of Kyrgyzstan develop new investment protection law
Inflow of investments to Kyrgyzstan exceeds $ 176 million
Investment inflow rate to Kyrgyzstan is positive, Prime Minister believes
Popular
Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
Mass brawl in Masanchi: Police normalize situation Mass brawl in Masanchi: Police normalize situation
12 February, Wednesday
15:41
Lack of places in prisons. Jeenbekov proposes to abandon penal practice Lack of places in prisons. Jeenbekov proposes to abando...
15:09
Kyrgyzstani distributing extremist materials on the Internet arrested
14:42
Business explains reasons for outflow of investments from Kyrgyzstan
14:30
Akram Madumarov to become new Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
14:21
New coronavirus from China gets official name