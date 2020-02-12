12:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes selling U.S. dollars

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan repeatedly entered the foreign exchange market with intervention yesterday. Its official website says.

In total, it sold $ 6.4 million with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 20.7 million — with settlements that differ from the transaction date.

The National Bank has sold $ 58.1 million within 2 interventions in 2020.

In 2019, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic also sold dollars. In total, it conducted six interventions, having sold $ 143,450,000.

The intervention has not yet yielded any results. Commercial banks still buy the dollars for 69.75-69.8 soms, and sell — for 69.9 soms. Selling rate of the American currency in exchange offices of the capital amounts to about 69.95 soms for the second week in a row.

The nominal exchange rate of the National Bank is 69.85 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/143366/
views: 59
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in 2020
National Bank to smooth out sharp fluctuations in exchange rate in 2020
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
New member of Board of National Bank appointed
Year’s results: 2019 was positive for financial sector of Kyrgyzstan
Temporary administration mode extended at Eurasian Savings Bank
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes first time in December selling dollars
National Bank comments on transfer of $ 48.3 bln from Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
Popular
Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
Mass brawl in Masanchi: Police normalize situation Mass brawl in Masanchi: Police normalize situation
12 February, Wednesday
12:07
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all distric...
12:01
Car burns down in Novopavlovka village
11:57
At least 82 Kyrgyzstanis still quarantined due to coronavirus
11:48
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes selling U.S. dollars
11:35
Fled 6 years ago Sadyr Japarov’s sister repeatedly put on wanted list