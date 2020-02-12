National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes selling U.S. dollars

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan repeatedly entered the foreign exchange market with intervention yesterday. Its official website says.

In total, it sold $ 6.4 million with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 20.7 million — with settlements that differ from the transaction date.

The National Bank has sold $ 58.1 million within 2 interventions in 2020.

In 2019, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic also sold dollars. In total, it conducted six interventions, having sold $ 143,450,000.

The intervention has not yet yielded any results. Commercial banks still buy the dollars for 69.75-69.8 soms, and sell — for 69.9 soms. Selling rate of the American currency in exchange offices of the capital amounts to about 69.95 soms for the second week in a row.

The nominal exchange rate of the National Bank is 69.85 soms.