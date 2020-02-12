12:43
Fled 6 years ago Sadyr Japarov’s sister repeatedly put on wanted list

Ex-chairwoman of the Board of Issyk-Kul bank, Raikul Japarova, has been put on the wanted list. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

Raikul Japarova is the sister of the ex-deputy of the Parliament Sadyr Japarov. Former owner of the bank Bolot Baikozhoev has been trying to achieve justice all these years long.

According to him, a criminal case was opened against Sadyr Japarov in 2004 on appropriation of $ 400,000 of the Issyk-Kul Investment Bank.

After the April events in 2010, Baikozhoev repeatedly turned to the Prosecutor General’s Office. He told about raider seizure of the bank by a group of persons headed by the son of the ex-president Kurmanbek Bakiyev — Maxim Bakiyev.

The sister of the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov, Raikul Japarova, born in 1966, a native of Ken-Suu village in Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region, is also a defendant in the case on raider seizure of the bank. In addition to her, charges in this case were brought against the son of the ex-president of the Kyrgyz Republic Maxim Bakiyev and his associates — Chairman of the Board of Directors of AUB Mikhail Nadel and a financial adviser Evgeny Gurevich. The charges were also brought against the former chairman of the National Bank, Marat Alapaev, his deputy Kubanychbek Bokontaev, as well as other accomplices. All of them were charged under articles 303 (corruption), 166 (fraud) and 183 (money laundering) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Raikul Japarova fled the country on the eve of her sentencing in the fall of 2014. She was sentenced to seven years in prison for money laundering. The Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek delivered the verdict in absentia.

In April 2015, the sentence of the sister of Sadyr Japarov and the head of Issyk-Kul Investment Bank , Raikul Japarova, was tightened to 10 years in prison.
