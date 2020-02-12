Native of Osh sentenced to 18 years in prison for murder of policeman in Moscow

The Moscow City Court sentenced a native of Osh, Nurlan Muratov, to 18 years in prison within a criminal case on murder of a police officer at Kurskaya metro station in 2018. He will serve his sentence in a maximum security penal colony. RIA Novosti reports.

According to the media outlet, the jury passed a guilty verdict with a clause that Muratov deserves leniency. The verdict coincided with requirements of the prosecutor.

It is reported that the convict will serve part of the sentence in prison. The claims of victims for compensation of non-pecuniary damage in the amount of 500,000 rubles were also partially granted.

According to investigators, on the night of September 3, 2018, the 23-year-old policeman Andrei Raisky stopped Muratov, who, as it seemed to the law enforcer, was drunk (this was later confirmed). They went to the police department, but on the way they came into the service toilet, where Muratov grabbed a gun from the policeman and killed him with a shot in the head, and then fled.

Initially, the man categorically denied guilt, but an honest confession appeared in the case file later. Muratov later changed his defender, who stated that his client gave self-incriminating testimony under pressure, but in fact he did not fight with the policeman and did not shoot at him.