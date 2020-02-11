Elections 2020: Migrants will vote if registered with Consular Department

Migrants, who are employed in Russia, will be able to participate in the election of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The Central Election Commission of the country informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the CEC, a provision was included into the electoral law, according to which compatriots abroad will be able to vote at additional polling stations, which will be opened on the basis of diplomatic missions and Representative Offices of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«This is mainly about Russia and Kazakhstan, where the vast majority of Kyrgyz migrants live. But as practice shows, the activity of compatriots abroad is low. For example, during the last election in 2017, only 5,128 voters out of 18,000 registered migrants came to participate in the election,» Abdyzhapar Bekmatov told.

Some deputies proposed a norm according to which it is possible to create so-called consular districts abroad on the basis of honorary consulates. But it was rejected. The parliament members believed that the introduction of consular districts would, probably, increase the number of voters abroad, while it was difficult to control them, since the honorary consuls have no premises suitable for ballot voting.