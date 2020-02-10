16:20
President Jeenbekov congratulates Valentina Shevchenko, invites her to Issyk-Kul

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko on her victory at the UFC 247 International Tournament. The champion told about it on Instagram.

According to her, the head of state called her immediately after the victory.

«I am very glad to get a call from the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Thank you, dear Sooronbai Sharipovich, for the warm congratulations! We will definitely come to Issyk-Kul,» she posted.

Valentina Shevchenko defended the UFC Champion Title for the third time.
