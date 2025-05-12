UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko comments on her victory

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko commented on her fight with Frenchwoman Manon Fiorot, which she won and defended her title.

«Manon Fiorot is a strong opponent. She is good at striking. However, I managed to do everything we prepared for this fight. My sister Antonina had been my main training partner for many years, who also fights as a southpaw. Therefore, I would like to dedicate this victory to her and my mother. I am going to keep moving forward. Age is nothing. What is more important is how you feel mentally and physically. What is more important is how you perform. This is what you need to focus on,» the athlete said immediately after the fight.

Valentina Shevchenko defeated Manon Fiorot by unanimous decision in the co-main event of the UFC 315 tournament, which took place in Montreal (Canada).