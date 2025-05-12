13:46
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko comments on her victory

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko commented on her fight with Frenchwoman Manon Fiorot, which she won and defended her title.

«Manon Fiorot is a strong opponent. She is good at striking. However, I managed to do everything we prepared for this fight. My sister Antonina had been my main training partner for many years, who also fights as a southpaw. Therefore, I would like to dedicate this victory to her and my mother. I am going to keep moving forward. Age is nothing. What is more important is how you feel mentally and physically. What is more important is how you perform. This is what you need to focus on,» the athlete said immediately after the fight.

Valentina Shevchenko defeated Manon Fiorot by unanimous decision in the co-main event of the UFC 315 tournament, which took place in Montreal (Canada).
link: https://24.kg/english/328678/
views: 38
Print
Related
UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11
Date of next Valentina Shevchenko’s UFC fight, her rival announced
Valentina Shevchenko tops UFC women's P4P rankings
UFC: Valentina Shevchenko regains her flyweight champion title
Date of Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso fight set
UFC: Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso to have third fight on September 14
Valentina Shevchenko receives 7 championship belts from UFC for title defense
Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso to become coaches on new season of TUF
Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso: NSAC's Jeff Mullen doesn't agree with 10-8
Valentina Shevchenko needs hand surgery after fight with Alexa Grasso
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s MFA urges citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan Kyrgyzstan’s MFA urges citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan
Kyrgyzstan’s Education Ministry works with Indian and Pakistani students Kyrgyzstan’s Education Ministry works with Indian and Pakistani students
Police in Chui region conduct preventive work with Indian and Pakistani workers Police in Chui region conduct preventive work with Indian and Pakistani workers
Over 2,500 police officers to ensure security during Victory Day celebrations Over 2,500 police officers to ensure security during Victory Day celebrations
12 May, Monday
13:37
UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko comments on her victory UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko comments on...
12:48
Violence against soldiers: Officials involved in incident dismissed
12:38
Gold prices decline: What’s happening in Kyrgyzstan
12:31
"Cry from the heart" of Kyrgyz cardiac surgery: Professor appeals to authorities
12:14
Foreign nationals to be provided with free medical care in Russia