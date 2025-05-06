UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11

UFC 315 will take place in Montreal on the night of May 11. The main event of the evening will be a women’s flyweight bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot. The champion from Kyrgyzstan will be making her first title defense since reclaiming the belt.

Valentina Shevchenko is considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. The representative of Kyrgyzstan ended her outstanding career in Muay Thai (where she was a multiple-time world champion) and transitioned to MMA. She made her UFC debut in 2015. At that time, Shevchenko had to fight in the bantamweight division, as the flyweight division—more suitable for her—had not yet been introduced.

The fight between Shevchenko and Fiorot will take place at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

The 37-year-old Shevchenko has a professional MMA record of 24 wins and 4 losses. She defeated Mexican fighter Alexa Grasso in her most recent fight.

Manon Fiorot has 12 wins and just 1 loss in her MMA career.