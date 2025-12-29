Valentina Shevchenko named best female fighter of 2025 by ESPN

Valentina Shevchenko has been named by ESPN the best female fighter of 2025. The publication summarized the results and identified the top contenders.

Valentina Shevchenko, the current flyweight champion, was named the best athlete in women’s MMA.

As a reminder, the native of Kyrgyzstan defeated Chinese Weili Zhang at UFC 322 in New York City in November.

Among men, former UFC flyweight champion Merab Dvalishvili from Georgia was named the best.

This year, he defended his title three times, defeating Russian Umar Nurmagomedov, as well as Americans Sean O’Malley and Cory Sandhagen.

Following the results of 2025, Valentina Shevchenko also tops the UFC rankings.