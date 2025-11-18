Valentina Shevchenko shares plans for her fighting career

Valentina Shevchenko discussed her upcoming plans and the future of her athletic career in an interview with Joe Rogan.

Photo UFC

According to her, she first needs to deal with several injuries that have followed her throughout her career.

«I can’t name an exact date for my return to the Octagon right now. But I’m here, I’m still in,» she said after her victory over Weili Zhang from China.

Shevchenko emphasized that martial arts remain central to her life.

«Martial arts are not just a sport or my career — they’re my way of life. I am a martial artist. As long as my health allows me to do this, I will continue,» she said.

The fighter from Kyrgyzstan also addressed fans’ expectations regarding a potential bout with Amanda Nunes, calling their rivalry «unfinished business.»

«However, it’s still unclear whether she will return or not — whether she will fight or not. And if she does return, in what form will she be — half Amanda or the full Amanda?» Shevchenko explained.

Previously, Valentina Shevchenko lost to Amanda Nunes twice in the bantamweight division — first by unanimous decision, then by split decision.

As it was reported earlier, in the early hours of November 16, MMA fighter from Kyrgyzstan Valentina Shevchenko defeated Weili Zhang from China at UFC 322 in New York. The fight went the full five rounds and ended in a dominant win for Shevchenko by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring it 50–45 in her favor.