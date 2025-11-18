13:41
USD 87.45
EUR 101.48
RUB 1.08
English

Valentina Shevchenko shares plans for her fighting career

Valentina Shevchenko discussed her upcoming plans and the future of her athletic career in an interview with Joe Rogan.

UFC
Photo UFC

According to her, she first needs to deal with several injuries that have followed her throughout her career.

«I can’t name an exact date for my return to the Octagon right now. But I’m here, I’m still in,» she said after her victory over Weili Zhang from China.

Shevchenko emphasized that martial arts remain central to her life.

«Martial arts are not just a sport or my career — they’re my way of life. I am a martial artist. As long as my health allows me to do this, I will continue,» she said.

The fighter from Kyrgyzstan also addressed fans’ expectations regarding a potential bout with Amanda Nunes, calling their rivalry «unfinished business.»

«However, it’s still unclear whether she will return or not — whether she will fight or not. And if she does return, in what form will she be — half Amanda or the full Amanda?» Shevchenko explained.

Previously, Valentina Shevchenko lost to Amanda Nunes twice in the bantamweight division — first by unanimous decision, then by split decision.

As it was reported earlier, in the early hours of November 16, MMA fighter from Kyrgyzstan Valentina Shevchenko defeated Weili Zhang from China at UFC 322 in New York. The fight went the full five rounds and ended in a dominant win for Shevchenko by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring it 50–45 in her favor.
link: https://24.kg/english/351319/
views: 137
Print
Related
UFC 322: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Weili Zhang
UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko comments on her victory
UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11
Date of next Valentina Shevchenko’s UFC fight, her rival announced
Valentina Shevchenko tops UFC women's P4P rankings
UFC: Valentina Shevchenko regains her flyweight champion title
Date of Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso fight set
UFC: Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso to have third fight on September 14
Valentina Shevchenko receives 7 championship belts from UFC for title defense
Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso to become coaches on new season of TUF
Popular
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule
Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods
Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status
18 November, Tuesday
13:03
Courts switch to digital format: Law on online hearings adopted in Kyrgyzstan Courts switch to digital format: Law on online hearings...
12:38
Chinese Foreign Minister to visit Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan
12:29
Kazakhstan chooses name for its first nuclear power plant
12:19
SCNS warns business owners against price gouging on meat
12:09
Valentina Shevchenko shares plans for her fighting career