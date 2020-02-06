12:58
Erkin Asrandiev appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

Erkin Asrandiev has been appointed the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. The decree was signed by the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Erkin Asrandiev replaced Zamirbek Askarov, who became the Minister of Emergency Situations.

Erkin Asrandiev was born on April 1, 1976 in Kara-Balta city. He has higher education. In 1996, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State National University. Since 2016, Erkin Asrandiev worked in the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, first as a member of the Board, and then as a Chairman of the Board.

Deputies of the Parliament approved the candidacy of the new Vice Prime Minister the day before.
