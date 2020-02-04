18:10
Futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeats team of Saudi Arabia

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeated the team of Saudi Arabia with a score 5: 3. The Football Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The friendly match was held on February 3 in Dammam (Saudi Arabia). Members of the national team of Kyrgyzstan Shokhrukh Makhmadaminov (8th minute), Baigazy uulu Ulan (15th minute), Maksat Alimov (twice in the 26th minute) and Nursultan Abdyldaev (32nd minute) scored goals during the match.

Another meeting of these teams is scheduled for February 5. Both games are part of the preparations for the Asian Championship, which was supposed to start in late February in Turkmenistan. But it was postponed indefinitely because of the outbreak of coronavirus in China.
